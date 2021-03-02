Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 5,466 First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,466 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FSLR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after buying an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter worth $66,200,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,738 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $80,000,000 after purchasing an additional 460,878 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 891,286 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 352,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 5,327.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 348,407 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,064,000 after purchasing an additional 341,988 shares during the period. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Solar alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on First Solar from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group downgraded First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on First Solar from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

Shares of FSLR opened at $84.89 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.47 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.83.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $47,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Philip Dejong sold 8,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $758,983.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,977 shares of company stock valued at $863,847 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.