Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 822 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,864 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 3.1% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 1.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

FTV stock opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $37.31 and a one year high of $82.12. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.45.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Fortive’s payout ratio is 8.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTV shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.23, for a total transaction of $124,173.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,544,390.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total transaction of $4,472,994.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984 over the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

