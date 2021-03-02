Duality Advisers LP Cuts Stock Position in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Duality Advisers LP lessened its stake in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,214 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP owned about 0.14% of The Children’s Place worth $1,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLCE. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 41.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Children’s Place by 25.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Children’s Place during the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Children’s Place by 13.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

The Children’s Place stock opened at $73.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 2.27. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $79.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.39.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $48.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered The Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley upped their price objective on The Children’s Place from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Children’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.18.

The Children’s Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.