Duality Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 11,033 Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $7,405,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 42,929 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.47, for a total transaction of $3,239,851.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,816 shares of company stock worth $15,626,568. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.76.

NYSE PLNT opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,209.60, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

