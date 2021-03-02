Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 3,074 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 14,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,552 shares of company stock worth $8,089,847 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Shares of LYB opened at $106.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

