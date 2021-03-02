LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by TheStreet to “C-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

LPSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of LivePerson from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of LivePerson from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $67.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.33. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -36.54 and a beta of 1.34.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 12,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $786,245.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 439,614 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,075. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

