Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Cut to D at TheStreet

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLUG. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $14.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $52.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.97 and a beta of 1.81. Plug Power has a 1-year low of $2.53 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average is $30.72.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 15,311 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $400,076.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 123,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,228.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan M. Silver sold 1,780 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $87,077.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,080.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,065,525 shares of company stock worth $54,740,531 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 855 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 375.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.