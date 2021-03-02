Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vivint Smart Home Inc. is a smart home company primarily in North America. It delivers an integrated smart home system with in-home consultation, professional installation and support delivered by its Smart Home Pros, as well as 24/7 customer care and monitoring. Vivint Smart Home Inc., formerly known as Mosaic Acquisition Corp., is based in Provo, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vivint Smart Home from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vivint Smart Home from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.29.

NYSE VVNT opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.07 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.42. Vivint Smart Home has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Vivint Smart Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

