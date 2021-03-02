Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Sims Limited (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.95 and a beta of 1.69. Sims has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.97.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Sims Limited engages in buying, processing, and selling ferrous and non-ferrous recycled metals in Australia, China, Turkey, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: North America Metals, Investment in SA Recycling, Australia/New Zealand Metals, UK Metals, Global Trading, and Sims Lifecycle Services.

