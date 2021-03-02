Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,372 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after acquiring an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after acquiring an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after acquiring an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nucor by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after acquiring an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nucor by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,136,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In related news, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $1,855,390.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.88, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,419,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $61.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $63.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.