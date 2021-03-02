MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.41 EPS

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.41), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MercadoLibre had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,713.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $85.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -10,707.33 and a beta of 1.63. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $422.22 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,853.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,463.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. HSBC increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,640.72.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

