SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 4th

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th.

SSR Mining has a dividend payout ratio of 10.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SSR Mining to earn $2.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

SSRM opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 5.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. SSR Mining has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts forecast that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SSRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.50 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $39.50 to $38.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of SSR Mining from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc, a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

