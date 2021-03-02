Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.75-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $664.46 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.75-3.10 EPS.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $29.03 and a one year high of $67.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.90 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The firm had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

