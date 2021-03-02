Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Issues Earnings Results

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.39. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

In other news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $99,158.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,846.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Machado bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.52 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,656.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

