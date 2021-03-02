Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Holdings Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Durational Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,911,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 44.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,228,000 after acquiring an additional 24,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,194,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,104,000 after acquiring an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 283.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $157.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 124.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $142.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.46. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $159.17.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is -429.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SAFM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

