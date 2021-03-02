Keybank National Association OH Has $1.20 Million Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,921 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 4,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Littelfuse by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Littelfuse by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS stock opened at $272.28 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.63 and a 1 year high of $287.92. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.93 and a 200 day moving average of $224.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.65. Littelfuse had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $401.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 28.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LFUS shares. TheStreet raised Littelfuse from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $289.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

In other news, Director Nathan Zommer sold 335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.50, for a total transaction of $82,912.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,653,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.83, for a total transaction of $1,224,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,054 shares in the company, valued at $12,499,550.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,369 shares of company stock worth $9,918,049 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, solid state relays, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, gas discharge tubes, and position, fluid, and temperature sensors; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, integrated circuits, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

