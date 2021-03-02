Investors Buy High Volume of AudioCodes Put Options (NASDAQ:AUDC)

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 621 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 953% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

AudioCodes stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. AudioCodes has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.44 million, a P/E ratio of 97.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day moving average is $30.26.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. AudioCodes had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that AudioCodes will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in AudioCodes by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AudioCodes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 10.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 18.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. designs, develops, and sells voice over IP (VoIP), converged VoIP, and data networking solutions, products, and applications for enterprise unified communications, contact centers, service provider business services, mobile VoIP, and cloud virtualized data centers. The company's products include IP phones, session border controllers (SBC), media gateways, multi-service business routers, managed IP phones, residential gateways, media servers, mobile communications solutions, value added applications, life cycle management solutions, professional services, and survivable branch appliances; device manager; CloudBond 365, an adaptable solution for the data center, customer premises or the branch; CloudBond 365 CCE appliances; User Management Pack 365, a software management application; and VoIP management and routing, a suite of lifecycle applications for large scale cloud or premises-based unified communications deployments.

