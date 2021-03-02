Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:GAMR)

Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 1,460 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,146% compared to the typical volume of 65 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:GAMR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of GAMR opened at $91.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69. Wedbush ETFMG Video Game Tech ETF has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $120.76.

