Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 16,505 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,505 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter.

MGV stock opened at $91.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $56.00 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

