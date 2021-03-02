Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Primerica by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 27,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,131,000 after buying an additional 9,048 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 137.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the third quarter worth about $741,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Primerica in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Primerica by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRI shares. Truist increased their target price on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PRI opened at $146.66 on Tuesday. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.20 and a 12-month high of $150.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 22.30%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

