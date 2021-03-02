Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 955 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,851 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hologic by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after buying an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after buying an additional 22,372 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,735,435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 148,541 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,728,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,908,000 after buying an additional 382,831 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX opened at $74.64 on Tuesday. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $26.49 and a one year high of $85.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOLX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.59.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

