Brokers Issue Forecasts for Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Cinemark in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.57). Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CNK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. MKM Partners cut shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.62.

Shares of Cinemark stock opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 2.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 2,439.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $245,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,109.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.39% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

