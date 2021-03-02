Fiera Capital Corp Purchases 1,627 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of The Clorox by 1,168.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.83.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $179.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.68 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.82.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

In other The Clorox news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

