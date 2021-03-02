-$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.19) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Soleno Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

NASDAQ SLNO opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $210.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.71. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SLNO. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 14,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.38% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Controlled Release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is being evaluated in a Phase III clinical development program.

