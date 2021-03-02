Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 2nd, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $0.95. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,358,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.