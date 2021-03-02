Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Will Post Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) to announce $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.22 and the lowest is $0.95. Steel Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 13.33%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.02 and its 200 day moving average is $34.86. Steel Dynamics has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $44.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,496,000 after buying an additional 5,625,748 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,707,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,414,449 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth $25,358,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth $30,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

Featured Article: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steel Dynamics (STLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.