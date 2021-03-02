ArdCoin (ARDX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $152,251.00

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One ArdCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 52.9% higher against the US dollar. ArdCoin has a market cap of $29.80 million and $152,251.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00060215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $389.85 or 0.00799553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00029912 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00062125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00029589 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00045391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ArdCoin (CRYPTO:ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

