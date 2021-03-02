Terra (LUNA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $243.89 Million

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. Terra has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion and approximately $243.89 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded up 2.6% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for $6.39 or 0.00013096 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00007620 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005900 BTC.

Insolar (XNS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 939,677,147 coins and its circulating supply is 405,134,160 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “LUNAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.