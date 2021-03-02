Fiera Capital Corp Acquires New Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 92,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in NortonLifeLock during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 52.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.88. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $24.40.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.24 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NLOK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.78.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

