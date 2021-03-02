BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) Shares Purchased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,478 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund were worth $1,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 644,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 285,573 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $808,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 458.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 193,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 46,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $173,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of MUS stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.104 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund’s previous None dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 5%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in portfolios of long-term, investment grade municipal obligations on which the interest is exempt from federal income taxes.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUS).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.