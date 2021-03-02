Fiera Capital Corp Sells 187 Shares of Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its holdings in Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Inphi were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Inphi by 2,580.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,778,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Inphi by 17.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,668,000 after purchasing an additional 698,053 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Inphi by 690.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 530,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 463,639 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Inphi by 319.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,506,000 after purchasing an additional 274,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inphi in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Inphi alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IPHI opened at $168.52 on Tuesday. Inphi Co. has a 12-month low of $55.72 and a 12-month high of $182.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -130.64, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Inphi had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $187.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Inphi’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Inphi Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Inphi from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Inphi from $158.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Inphi from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Inphi from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Inphi from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.30, for a total transaction of $164,509.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inphi Co. (NASDAQ:IPHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.