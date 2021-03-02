ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $428,000 Holdings in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,128 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kaman were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kaman by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,468,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after purchasing an additional 217,614 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,926,000 after acquiring an additional 302,497 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,108,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,179,000 after acquiring an additional 134,668 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 638,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kaman by 140.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 488,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,051,000 after acquiring an additional 285,249 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KAMN shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Kaman from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

KAMN stock opened at $50.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.88. Kaman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,676.89 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). Kaman had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Kaman Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 49.08%.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

