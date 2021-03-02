Fiera Capital Corp Acquires 2,805 Shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 157,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000.

NYSE:BYM opened at $14.76 on Tuesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

