ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $416,000 Stock Holdings in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 7,349.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Elan Moriah sold 10,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.84, for a total value of $651,961.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,781,233.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 4,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.24, for a total transaction of $277,525.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,886,255.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,656 shares of company stock valued at $1,800,817. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VRNT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.75.

Shares of Verint Systems stock opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.60. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.14 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides actionable intelligence solutions worldwide. It operates through Customer Engagement and Cyber Intelligence segments. The company offers Workforce Forecasting and Scheduling for management of workforce scheduling in contact centers, back office operations, and branches; Verint Mobile apps that deliver work-life balance ownership to employees and managers on-the-go; Knowledge Management solution for reduce training time, increase first call resolution, and improve customer satisfaction scores; Virtual Assistant, which provides automated and real-time support for the employee; Verint Real-Time Analytics that surfaces contextual guidance to an employee; Verint Robotic Process Automation solutions; and Verint Employee Desktop that unifies disparate applications on an employee's desktop.

