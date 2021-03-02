Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,011 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 339,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 203,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 334,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 5,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital grew its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 15,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE VPV opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.50.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

