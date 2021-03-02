Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.43.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

