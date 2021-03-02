Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPY) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Provident Financial stock opened at $4.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.64. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $5.43.
About Provident Financial
Recommended Story: Rule of 72
Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.