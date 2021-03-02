Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 212.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 634 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 34.1% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $347.56 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.08 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $312.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MLM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $233.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $277.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.57.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Featured Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.