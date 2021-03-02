CI Investments Inc. Has $144,000 Holdings in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 501,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Graco during the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Graco by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GGG opened at $70.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.61. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.43 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $470.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.52 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

In other news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $500,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 260,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,816,713. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Lowe sold 54,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total transaction of $3,863,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 604,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,233,300.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GGG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Graco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

