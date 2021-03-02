Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $458,000 Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,659,485 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,116,459,000 after buying an additional 304,728 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,756,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $808,229,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,947,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $466,549,000 after buying an additional 73,954 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,585,688 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,662,000 after buying an additional 737,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,523,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $327,765,000 after buying an additional 14,365 shares during the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $252.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $60.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.19 and a beta of 1.59. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.75 and a twelve month high of $282.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $249.61 and its 200 day moving average is $227.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.36.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total transaction of $50,007,034.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.60, for a total value of $1,627,652.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,592 shares of company stock valued at $74,186,321 over the last ninety days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

