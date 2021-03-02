The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 5,897.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,406 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of The Andersons by 181.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Andersons by 27,207.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in The Andersons in the 3rd quarter valued at $790,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Andersons by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANDE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

Shares of ANDE opened at $26.80 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.15. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $883.81 million, a P/E ratio of -382.86 and a beta of 0.74.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.85%.

The Andersons Company Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.