ClariVest Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 299.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Savior LLC lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Daqo New Energy from $40.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

Shares of DQ opened at $117.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.16 and a beta of 0.90. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $130.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.99 and a 200-day moving average of $54.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

