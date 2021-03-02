Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Acquired by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 81.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Equitable by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 91,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 50,538 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Equitable during the 3rd quarter worth $1,842,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Equitable by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,635,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,390,000 after purchasing an additional 708,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock opened at $30.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.71. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $31.36.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.44. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $84,259.36. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EQH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Equitable from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.64.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

