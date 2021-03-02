Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Powell Industries were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 277.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 127.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

POWL opened at $31.93 on Tuesday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $34.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.25). Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 5.42%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

