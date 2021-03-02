ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $642,000 Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in WD-40 by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $314.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $306.50 and a 200-day moving average of $249.04. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 71.51 and a beta of -0.05. WD-40 has a one year low of $151.16 and a one year high of $333.42.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $124.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that WD-40 will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $178,083.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDFC has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

