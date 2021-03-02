ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires 9,318 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 5,681.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,318 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in AutoNation by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $73.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AutoNation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.50.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 98,921 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $7,588,229.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 5,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,167.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 232,444 shares of company stock worth $17,860,201 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $76.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.89. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $82.90.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.42. AutoNation had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

