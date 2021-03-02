e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $2,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $1,843,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 67.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 76.3% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

e.l.f. Beauty stock opened at $27.20 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 143.17 and a beta of 2.02.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $177,450.00. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,431 shares of company stock worth $10,425,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

