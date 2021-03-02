State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $403,000 Holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in OneMain were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 379.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. 85.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $59.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.49.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $850.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $3.95 per share. This represents a $15.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 32.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. OneMain’s payout ratio is currently 26.79%.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.43.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

