State of Wisconsin Investment Board Decreases Stock Position in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,665 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FHB opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.34.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $188.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FHB. TheStreet upgraded First Hawaiian from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Hawaiian from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.44.

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

