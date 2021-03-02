State of Wisconsin Investment Board Reduces Position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 940 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 126,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 25,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $23.62 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.63 and a one year high of $26.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.51.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 269.05% and a negative return on equity of 30.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Curet Myriam sold 1,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total transaction of $27,799.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,856.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 5,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $103,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 331,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,485,240. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NKTR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops drug candidates for cancer and auto-immune disease in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, a novel mu-opioid analgesic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trial for chronic low back pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I is designed to provide rapid activation and proliferation of cancer-killing CD8+ effector T cells and NK cells.

