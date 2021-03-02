State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in bluebird bio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,195,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,409,000 after acquiring an additional 65,164 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in bluebird bio by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,722,422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,925,000 after acquiring an additional 79,940 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in bluebird bio by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,165,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 423,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,309,000 after purchasing an additional 93,468 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $30.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.99. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,396 shares of company stock valued at $178,798 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLUE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $68.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. bluebird bio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.31.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

