State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $359,000 Holdings in Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Odonate Therapeutics were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 482.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 282.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Odonate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Odonate Therapeutics by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Odonate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $746.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 0.66. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Odonate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd.

In related news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $5,118,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,180. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang acquired 275,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $4,180,885.44. Insiders purchased a total of 675,784 shares of company stock worth $11,044,885 over the last three months. 48.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and CONTESSA 2 and CONTESSA TRIO, which is in Phase II clinical study for central nervous system metastases and various cancer treatments.

